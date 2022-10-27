Sedgwick County Zoo welcomes new giraffe

The Sedgwick County Zoo recently welcomed a new giraffe.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo introduced a new resident this week. Seven-year-old male giraffe, Kumi, comes to Sedgwick County from Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan.

A giraffe named Elliot moved from the Sedgwick County Zoo to Binder Park Zoo as part of a “giraffe swap” the Sedgwick County Zoo said is based on the reticulated giraffe SSP’s (Species Survival Plan’s) recommendations for breeding.

Kumi has already shown interest in interacting with keepers and M.J. (Sedgwick Count Zoo giraffe), as well as exploring his new habitat,” the Sedgwick County Zoo said. “We hope everyone will give Kumi a warm welcome to Wichita.

