Sex offender mapping and alerting service helps trick-or-treaters avoid dangerous homes

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic(MGN via Pexels)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With approximately 1,600 sex offenders in Sedgwick County, the Sheriff’s Office is alerting trick-or-treaters and their families about where the offenders reside so their homes can be avoided this Halloween.

You can visit the offender search website to see who the registered offenders are and where they live. The Sheriff’s Office encourages people to check any addresses where they or their families spend time.

You can also sign up for free automatic email notifications informing you if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register. If you aren’t planning on trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, register their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid.

You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend a lot of time; for example friend’s, grandparents, or babysitter’s addresses. The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

