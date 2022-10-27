Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.

Wednesday morning, Ken Doss watched as the restaurant he owned for 25 years literally rolled way.

“They sold the diner but not the land, so I’m going to move it downtown,” said the restaurant’s new owner, Alex Heftekhar.

With the move, the building was broken into segments.

“There’s four parts. You have the diner itself, east and west side, and then you have the entryway which is already down there,” a driver hauling the load said.

At its new location Walt’s will reopen as a diner under new the ownership.

“You know, it’s a cool diner. It’s been over here (near Kellogg and Tyler) serving Wichita for nearly 30 years, and I had a little piece of land that fits it pretty well, right across from (Wichita Fire Department) Station 8. So, this should be pretty neat once we get it over here (at 3rd and Wabash),” Heftekha said.

