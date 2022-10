WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is inviting the public to ask “and all all of your questions” to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a virtual town hall Thursday evening.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be live on the City of Wichita Facebook page or on Zoom.

