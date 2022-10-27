Wichita NAACP Branch ‘deeply concerned’ about allegations against new WPD chief

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan is one of seven finalists for the next director of the...
Deputy Commissioner Joseph Sullivan is one of seven finalists for the next director of the Memphis Police Department.(City of Memphis)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita NAACP Branch has issued a statement regarding legal matters associated with Joseph Sullivan, the former Philadelphia deputy commissioner who was recently appointed Wichita’s next police chief.

In a statement on Thursday, the organization’s president, Larry Burks, said the organization remains committed to “transparency and ensuring that our next police chief maintains the trust between the community and law enforcement.”

Burks said the organization is aware of the recent reports about the hiring process for Wichita’s new police chief and as a member of the Police Chief Review Committee, “we would have hoped to learn of any known information regarding Chief Sullivan’s involvement in pending lawsuits prior to his selection as chief by the City.”

“However, that did not happen,” said Burks. “The Wichita Branch NAACP takes allegations of discrimination seriously, and we are deeply concerned about the allegations against Chief Sullivan.”

“However, in our democracy, all citizens have the right to due process regarding any allegation levied against them now or in the future. In the case of Chief Sullivan, we must allow the legal process to play out. In the meantime, we expect all WPD law enforcement officials to be held to the high standards set by the City of Wichita Ethics Policy, the Wichita Police Department Policies, Procedures, Rules & Regulations, Code of Ethics, Mission Statement, and Core Values.”

Burks said the Wichita NAACP Branch’s executive committee will continue to “foster a transparent working relationship with the Wichita Police Department. Our goal is to strengthen that relationship and restore the community’s confidence in the WPD as it moves forward under new leadership.”

