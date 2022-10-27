Woman killed in Park City crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 70-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Park City.

Police said Paula McKinney, of Park City, was driving west on 53rd Street approaching Air Cap Drive. She attempted to make a left turn into a service station when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading east on 53rd Street.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. McKinney died from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is being treated for serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours but is now back open.

