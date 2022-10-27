WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

WSU Tech
WSU Tech(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A full-ride scholarship program will be offered by WSU Tech to help address the need for hiring in the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8- to 10-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023 and WSU Tech says students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.

WSU Tech is hopeful with the recent starting wage increase announcements from both Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation that more individuals will choose to pursue a career in aerospace manufacturing in areas such as sheetmetal assembly, composite fabrication and process mechanic. Both companies have been long-time supporters of WSU Tech and offer a guaranteed job interview to students in the Wichita Promise aviation and manufacturing programs.

Eligible aviation and manufacturing programs for the Spring 2023 semester Wichita Promise scholarship include:

  • Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly, Technical Certificate
  • CNC Operator, Technical Certificate
  • Composite Fabrication, Technical Certificate
  • Process Mechanic (Paint), Technical Certificate

WSU Tech will also offer the Wichita Promise scholarship to individuals beginning their healthcare education in registered nurse, practical nurse and surgical technology. The scholarship will cover the pre-requisite courses needed to continue on to one of the aforementioned programs. Healthcare classes will also begin in January.

More than $150,000 in scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis at WSU Tech, but more may be offered based on demand. The deadline to enroll is Dec. 1, 2022. To view eligibility requirements, and program details, or to apply, click here.

