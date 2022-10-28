Andover provides community update 6 months after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Repairs, renovations, and rebuilds continue to move forward.

The fencing for the dog park in Central Park is expected to be installed in about a month and materials have started to arrive. It took a few months for the order to be fulfilled by the manufacturer due to supply chain shortages.

Andover city staff members have been and continue to work with various consultants to determine the direction of the Lodge, a main public gathering building in Central Park. The Lodge was fully demolished in Central Park a few months ago.

The City of Andover lost a total of 18 vehicles in the storm. Ten new trucks have arrived, and another is on its way from the factory. One of the vehicles has been repaired and another vehicle has been partially repaired and is waiting on additional parts.

Repairs and renovations for the park maintenance shop, located in Central Park, were approved in August. Many of the storage buildings in the park were destroyed and insurance money will be utilized to consolidate the lost buildings into one. Roof repairs are complete on the park shop building.

Repairs have started in City Hall. Some of the glass windows were shattered during the storm. Seventy percent of what was damaged has been replaced. Supply chain continues to affect the remaining 30 percent of the glass that still needs fixed. Roof repairs have been approved by the City Council and contracts are in the process of being executed.

The second volunteer workday was held on Oct. 22. Around 30 volunteers focused on the Yorktown tree row, picking up debris. The next volunteer workday is set for Saturday, Nov. 5. Those interested in helping can sign up at www.unitedwayplains.org and click “Get Involved” at the top of the site.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com