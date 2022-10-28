Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment

Campaign 2022
Campaign 2022(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The November 8 general election includes a couple amendment questions, one of which relates to sheriff’s departments in Kansas counties.

Currently, the Kansas Constitution requires a sheriff be elected by a majority vote of the citizens of the respective county they are seeking election. However, there is a provision that allows a county to adopt a consolidated county law enforcement agency, that “assumes control of the principal law enforcement duties presently held by the county and the cities therein.”

A consolidated law enforcement agency would not have a sheriff, but rather a police director appointed by the law enforcement board, not the people of the county.  The only Kansas county operating under a consolidated law board is Riley County.  This consolidation happened in 1974 when Riley County voters adopted the change which resulted in the abolishment of Riley County Sheriff’s Office, Manhattan Police Department and Ogden Police Department and brought all law enforcement— including the county jail— under the reins of an appointed law enforcement director.

A “no” vote on the Nov. 8 ballot question would keep the state constitution as it is and could allow counties to abolish their current sheriff’s office.

The proposed amendment— supported by an overwhelming majority of Kansas sheriffs and the Kansas Sheriff’s Association— would amend the Kansas constitution to require the election of a county sheriff in counties that have not already abolished the office as of January 2022, and provide that sheriffs may be recalled from office or removed by a writ of quo warranto (legal term relating to a challenge to a person’s right to hold office), initiated by the attorney general.

Right now 104 of Kansas’ 105 counties elect their respective sheriff.  A vote “yes” on Nov. 8 would guarantee that the remaining 104 Kansas sheriffs stay accountable to the citizens of the county in which they were elected.

