City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day

City of Wichita Transit bus
City of Wichita Transit bus(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Tuesday, November 8 (Election Day).

Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations as well as any other trip during the day, said the city. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.

“On Election Day of 2021, Wichita Transit provided 3,639 free rides. Election Day ridership has averaged nearly 23% higher than the average daily ridership over the past three years,” said the city in a release.

Individual polling locations can be found by visiting the Sedgwick County Election Office website at //sedgwickcounty.org/elections. A free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information is available at wichitatransit.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Campaign 2022
Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment
A line of early voters goes out the door at the Sedgwick County Election Office Tuesday, Oct....
In hopes of avoiding long lines, Sedgwick County releases ‘heat map’ for Nov. 8 election
Brandon Whipple
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple hosting virtual town hall
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer