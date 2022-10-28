City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Tuesday, November 8 (Election Day).

Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations as well as any other trip during the day, said the city. Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.

“On Election Day of 2021, Wichita Transit provided 3,639 free rides. Election Day ridership has averaged nearly 23% higher than the average daily ridership over the past three years,” said the city in a release.

Individual polling locations can be found by visiting the Sedgwick County Election Office website at //sedgwickcounty.org/elections. A free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information is available at wichitatransit.org.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com