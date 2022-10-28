‘Crush the Crisis’ enables safe disposal of unused or expired meds

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid takeback day on Saturday to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of medications.

Wesley is inviting people to safely dispose of unused or expired medication and says a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from people accessing unused opioids from family and friends.

Law enforcement officers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of opioids. Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication in leak-proof containers, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medications will also be accepted. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the main entrance of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Counterfeit bills circulating in Arkansas City.
Counterfeit bills circulating at Ark City festival
Fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday.
No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Mortgage rates top 7%, reach highest point since 2002