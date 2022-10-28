‘Crush the Crisis’ enables safe disposal of unused or expired meds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Healthcare is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid takeback day on Saturday to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of medications.

Wesley is inviting people to safely dispose of unused or expired medication and says a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from people accessing unused opioids from family and friends.

Law enforcement officers will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of opioids. Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication in leak-proof containers, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medications will also be accepted. Needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

The event happens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the main entrance of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

