Football weather Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says it is a mostly cloudy, mild, and dry start to the day after yesterday’s rainfall. We will see the clouds break apart this afternoon with mild high temperatures into the 60s. Friday night football looks to be nice and cool. You’ll need to have a jacket as you sit in the stands!

The final weekend of October looks pleasant with lots of sunshine, near normal to slightly above temperatures in the middle/upper 60s, and relatively light winds. The nice weather will stick around into early next week.

Halloween day will be dry and warm with high temperatures into the low 70s. Winds will be light with quiet weather conditions. The evening will be cool with temps into the upper 50s and low 60s making for a wonderful Halloween evening.

Looking ahead into late next week, Nov 3-5, big weather changes are expected as colder air comes back to Kansas and we also see several chances of showers and storms. This system may offer chances for some heavier precipitation accumulations. It is still early for details on this system, so you will want to stay updated on the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Patchy morning drizzle, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 64.

Tonight: Skies clearing. Wind: E 5-10mph. Low: 41

Sat: Low: 41. High: 65. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 43. High: 67. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 72. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 75. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 73. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 75. Increasing clouds; showers and rain late.

