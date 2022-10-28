Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher

Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel
Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A match at Hays Middle School creates a special connection between an assistant principal and an eighth-grade teacher.

Recovering from surgery, Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a kidney to eighth-grade English teacher Meagan Englert.

“I kept telling myself, ‘if this is meant to be, God’s going to make it happen,’ Zweifel said of her time waiting to learn if she was a match. “So, He made it happen.”

Following a gamut of tests, the assistant principal was cleared to donate.

“I was just happy I could do something for her, and I just kept putting myself in her position and thinking if I was in the position of needing a kidney, I would hope someone would do the same,” Zweifel said.

Following the transplant, Zweifel reported the kidney “started working right away.” Her gift inspired Hays Middle School students with an effort from each class to donate change to help with medical bills from the transplant. The money-donation effort is called, “Coins for Kidneys.”

“It just took off and everyone embraced it,” Hays Middle School Principal Tom Albers said.

There is also a GoFundMe campaign set up to help Englert with her recovery.

Albers said he considers Zweifel a hero.

“And I don’t care if you want to be called a hero or not,” he told her.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

