Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society says it will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in their care recently tested positive for a contagious viris.

The KHS did not say what virus the cats have. Dogs have not been affected.

If you have an upcoming appointment for a cat, KHS staff will contact you soon to reschedule.

The KHS says it will monitor the situation with guidance from its veterinary staff and provide updates when normal operations resume.

