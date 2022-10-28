Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions

Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society says it will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in their care recently tested positive for a contagious viris.

The KHS did not say what virus the cats have. Dogs have not been affected.

If you have an upcoming appointment for a cat, KHS staff will contact you soon to reschedule.

The KHS says it will monitor the situation with guidance from its veterinary staff and provide updates when normal operations resume.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

