Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.(Oasis at Lakeport)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is in the works to open in the summer of 2024.

The City of Osage Beach announced that Oasis at Lakeport will feature amusement rides, hotels, restaurants, an amphitheater, a marina and a boardwalk. The amusement park section will offer roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

The 20-acre development will be located along the Lakeport property at U.S. Highway 54 and Jeffries Road next to the Grand Glaize Bridge.

“Oasis at Lakeport will generate over 500 jobs and bring 500,000 visitors to Missouri, further enhancing tourism, one of Missouri’s leading industries,” Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said in a statement. “I welcome this project for its future impact on mid-Missouri’s economy as well as its commitment to bringing a centrally located, state-of-the-art entertainment district to the Osage Beach community.”

Construction crews are expected to break ground in 2023.

A $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks is in the works to open in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Jay'cee Fields
Wichita police search for missing 6-year-old
Deputies arrested Steven Fessenden for murder in the April 2021 shooting deaths of a man and a...
Man arrested for murder in April 2021 deadly shootings at S. Wichita mobile home park
City of Wichita Transit bus
City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day
Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions
Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a...
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher