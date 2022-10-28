Man arrested for murder in April 2021 deadly shootings at S. Wichita mobile home park

Deputies arrested Steven Fessenden for murder in the April 2021 shooting deaths of a man and a...
Deputies arrested Steven Fessenden for murder in the April 2021 shooting deaths of a man and a woman in south Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies, on Thursday, arrested a man suspected of killing two people in an April 2021 shooting in south Wichita. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Steven Levi Fessenden on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal use of weapons in the April 24, 2021 deaths of 42-year-old Nathan Brock and 41-year-old Trisha Benjamin at a mobile home park in the 3200 block of East MacArthur.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Brock and Benjamin were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds early on the morning of April 24, 2021. When deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported they had to force entry into the home where they found Brock and Benjamin.

Records showed the sheriff’s office initially arrested Fessenden after the shooting in April 2021. Sedgwick County Jail records show he’s being held on $1 million bond following Thursday’s arrest.

