Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner

Congressman Jake LaTurner
Congressman Jake LaTurner(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen.

But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers.

Federal prosecutors contend in court documents that Neill developed a “fixation” on eastern Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day.

U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ordered last month that his mental health be examined.

