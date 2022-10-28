Mortgage rates top 7%, reach highest point since 2002

By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nationwide, mortgage rates this week, topped 7%, reaching the highest point since 2002. While the Federal Reserve is attempting action to slow that growth, it does not appear to be slowing down. The rate already has had an effect on the housing market, whether that be older homes or newer construction on the market. Kansas’ average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.87%.

Kathy Orton with the Washington Post points to the pandemic surging the housing market and historically low interest rates during that time as the catalysts behind the rise.

“All of a sudden, people in the pandemic were looking at their four walls and were like, ‘I need a new house,’” Orton said. “We had all these homebuyers come out all at once, creating a surge in demand.”

In addition, home prices are falling, demand for mortgages has plummeted and home construction is slowing.

“We’ve heard from the National Association of Home Builders that single-family starts may be down for the first time since 2011. There won’t be as many houses built, even though we’re in need of them, Orton said.

She said compared to about 10 years ago during the Great Recession, there are more protections with adjustable rate mortgages. The big question with the latest mortgage-rate hike is whether there could be relief any time soon.

“I do feel like at some point, we’re going to reach the perfect balance of how high the Fed has raised the rates and what people will tolerate. I think we’re getting very close,” Orton said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

