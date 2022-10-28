New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sept. 8 sale of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita comes with new owners and renovations plans calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere else to live.

In a statement the new owners, Sage Investment Group out of Washington State said it has plans to revitalize the historic building at the corner of 2nd and Topeka and will make renovations once everyone is out. This week, tenants were served 30-to-60-day notices to find new homes.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to revitalize a beautiful, historic building in Downtown Wichita like Shirkmere. We have high hopes and big plans for this asset, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we are able to do,” a statement from Sage Investment Group co-founder Ross Hubbard said. “We took several considerations in the planning phases and understand the fear that can come with change. With any major revitalization project, safety much be considered, and to ensure the safety of everyone, we have made the decision to complete the renovations with a vacant building. We have communicated our plans of a 30-60-day notice to vacate and have provided our current residents with several agencies in the area that this property has worked with in the past that will help the transition of our residents be a seamless as possible.”

Robert Epley, whose lived at the Shirkmere Apartments since 1996, is among the impacted tenants. The U.S. Army veteran said he’s unsure where he’ll end up following the notice that he has to move.

“I thought they were just going to move the apartments around and redo them. Then they changed their mind and wanted to end up doing them all. So, I go that 60-day notice,” he said.

It’s a similar situation for two-year Shirkmere resident Dallas Lavine.

“This is a haven for people with a criminal past, who want to do right. And what they’re doing now, it hurts,” he said.

The Shirkmere Apartments provided affordable housing with tenants paying about $550 per month.

“Right now, it’s very challenging, nerve-wracking right now with me trying to find somebody that’ll move me,” Epley said. “With the income I’m getting on social security ain’t very much, but it’s what I got to do.”

Approx. 50 people living at the Shirkmere Apartments (2nd/Topeka) received 30-60 day notices to vacate.



The new owners out of Washington state say “ownership is focused on housing affordability and workforce housing.”



We’ll talk to residents and @laceycruse on @KWCH12 at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/9H9JWvSb81 — Lily Wu (@KWCHLily) October 27, 2022

The City of Wichita said 12 households receive housing-assistance vouchers at the Shirkmere. The city’s housing director said the Wichita rental market is tight, which could make it difficult for the Shirkmere tenants to find new places to live.

“This property owner has the right to do whatever they want to do. I want to make sure that I’m very clear that I do support that. But I also support the fact that we have a whole population of people, a very vulnerable population who lives here that are going to need assistance,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse said.

The new owners say they are focused on housing affordability and are working closely with about 50 residents.

Those in need of assistance with finding housing can call the United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. From there, they’ll be directed to https://www.affordablehousing.com/.

