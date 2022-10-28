Nice weekend ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather looks very quiet for Kansas throughout the weekend with seasonal temperatures and light winds. As a low pressure spins off to the southeast of Kansas, we’ll see some clouds moving through, but rain is not something we’ll see around here.

Low temperatures early Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s. Highs should reach the mid 60s with a few more clouds pushing in later.

Sunday should have light winds again with a few more clouds and highs in the 60s.

Next week, the pattern changes to allow warmer weather (70s) to return. The wind starts picking up Tuesday, and may help to blow in some much needed rain at the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 45.

Sun: High: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 71 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 46 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 55 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms possible. Breezy.

