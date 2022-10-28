No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews and Wichita police officers responded to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems just after 1 a.m. Friday.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined. Spirit is working with the Wichita Fire Department to determine the cause and location of the fire.

Fire crews saw smoke when they arrived. We are working to get more information on this fire and will provide updates when we learn more.

