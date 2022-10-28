No injuries in early-morning fire at Spirit AeroSystems

Fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday.
Fire at Spirit AeroSystems early Friday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews and Wichita police officers responded to a fire at Spirit AeroSystems just after 1 a.m. Friday.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined. Spirit is working with the Wichita Fire Department to determine the cause and location of the fire.

Fire crews saw smoke when they arrived. We are working to get more information on this fire and will provide updates when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Counterfeit bills circulating in Arkansas City.
Counterfeit bills circulating at Ark City festival
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
‘Crush the Crisis’ enables safe disposal of unused or expired meds
Generic image for coverage on the housing market.
Mortgage rates top 7%, reach highest point since 2002