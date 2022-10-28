Wichita police search for missing 6-year-old

Jay'cee Fields
Jay'cee Fields(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to locate 6-year-old Jay’cee Fields.

Police said Jay’cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of West Central Ave, near downtown Wichita.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans. Jay’cee is 4 feet tall and thin and has ponytails.

If you see Fields or know where she is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A truck hauls part of Walt's Classic Hamburgers from its former home in W. Wichita to a new...
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
WSU Tech
WSU Tech training programs are tuition-free due to workforce needs

Latest News

Deputies arrested Steven Fessenden for murder in the April 2021 shooting deaths of a man and a...
Man arrested for murder in April 2021 deadly shootings at S. Wichita mobile home park
City of Wichita Transit bus
City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day
Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions
Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a...
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher