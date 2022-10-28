Wichita police search for missing 6-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for the public’s help to locate 6-year-old Jay’cee Fields.

Police said Jay’cee was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of West Central Ave, near downtown Wichita.

She was last seen wearing a blue and pink shirt with a picture of a cat and blue jeans. Jay’cee is 4 feet tall and thin and has ponytails.

If you see Fields or know where she is, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

