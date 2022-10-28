Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood ramping up safety measures for trick-or-treaters

The mother of a child hit by a vehicle in College Hill on the night of Halloween 2021 says she's pleased to see the new safety measures in place this year.
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A prime spot for trick-or-treating in Wichita will dole out more than scares and sweets Monday night. Additional safety measures will be in place in the College Hill neighborhood. This follows last year when a drunk driver hit a young trick-or-treater in the Halloween hotspot.

As the twilight of Halloween begins to set, Lacey Haynes and her children are among families looking forward to seeing the elaborate decorations and collecting candy. They have extra peace of mind this year with additional measures in place to keep trick-or-treaters safe. Last year, a drunk driver’s vehicle hit Haynes’ then 4-year-old son, Kimani as the boy was crossing Douglas while trick-or-treating in the College Hill neighborhood.

“He ended up slipping away from my hand and took off ahead of us, and he actually made it across the street and turned around to see that we weren’t there with him yet. So, when he started running back, that’s when the car came in and hit him,” Haynes recalled.

Fortunately, Kimani’s injuries were minor. A year later, Haynes said she appreciates the efforts to keep a similar situation from happening.

“It made me emotional. It’s a happy thing for sure,” she said of the street blockages and other measures beefing up the Halloween safety in College Hlll. “I just hope it could prevent anything like this from happening again.”

In addition to barricaded roads, the College Hill neighborhood is paying for nearly a dozen off-duty police officers and sheriff’s deputies, along with volunteers, helping to patrol the area.

The College Hill Neighborhood Association released a map showing the roads that will be closed...
The College Hill Neighborhood Association released a map showing the roads that will be closed on Halloween to make trick-or-treating safer.(KWCH)

“That community was the first one that surrounded us when the accident happened, so they’ve kind of been a pillar in this,” Haynes said of College Hill residents.

She said she’ll be holding onto her son’s hand a little tighter and doing things a little differently this Halloween.

“We personally are just going to stay parked and we’re going to do walking around our neighborhood so that our vehicle is one less on the road,” she said.

Haynes said the goal for her family this year is just to have fun, something Kimani and his siblings are ready for.

