3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine

Crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine.
Crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-35 Saturday afternoon.

Four other people were hospitalized in what the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed was a head-on crash involving two southbound vehicles and one northbound vehicle. The condition of the people hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 27 and traffic was backed up significantly in both directions. Northbound traffic was being diverted at the Wellington exit at mile marker 19, and southbound traffic excited at the Mulvane exit, mile marker 33.

The KHP said that as of 3:30 p.m. crews were still mapping the scene and working to clear the vehicles. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions due to virus
diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
12 News
Missing 6-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Generic image of police line
Man arrested following gunshots, standoff in Phillips County
diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
KHS cat
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions
Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner