Man arrested following gunshots, standoff in Phillips County

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 62-year-old Phillipsburg man was arrested on multiple charges after he fired gunshots and barricaded himself inside his home Friday night.

Two Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Cable Road just after 6 p.m. As they approached the door of the home, a gunshot was heard from inside. Neither deputy was injured.

The deputies took cover and called for backup. More attempts to contact the suspect, Russell Hosier, were unsuccessful, and more gunshots were fired inside the home. The Sheriff’s office said deputies did not return fire, and numerous troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene. At approximately 1:15 Saturday morning, Hosier surrendered without incident.

Hosier was arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and criminal discharge of a firearm. He remains in custody on $70,000 bond.

