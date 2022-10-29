Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police in Arizona say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after going out while her baby was home alone.

Arizona’s Family reports police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham on Thursday afternoon after receiving calls about a possible drunken driver.

Police said Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone when she was being taken into custody.

Officers said they drove to the woman’s home and heard a child crying inside the house. Police got the child and called the Department of Child Safety. They waited for a family member to take custody of the 5-month-old baby, who was uninjured.

Police said they checked Meacham’s doorbell camera video and noted that she left home over two hours before officers located the baby.

Meacham told police that she placed her child in a baby crib and didn’t remember anything afterward. Records showed that she didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out.

Authorities said the 23-year-old lives alone with her child, and the only other person with access to the house is her mother.

Meacham is facing DUI and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newstalk: Kansas Humane Society
Kansas Humane Society temporarily halting cat adoptions due to virus
Car vs. tree crash.
One critical after car crashes into tree off Kellogg
Plans with new owners of the Shirkmere Apartments in downtown Wichita call for displacing...
New owners’ plans displacing tenants of historic, affordable Wichita apartment building
12 News
Missing 6-year-old girl found safe
diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 120 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens are dead in Seoul, South Korea after a crowd surged during Halloween...
GRAPHIC: Images from deadly South Korea Halloween stampede
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Federal judge rules for of bikini baristas over dress code ordinance
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say