Mostly cloudy and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool again Sunday, but warmer weather will return for the week ahead.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A warmer weather pattern will develop for the week ahead with highs returning to the 70s starting on Halloween. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s during the evening hours for Trick or Treating.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for most of the week as gusty south winds increase by the mid to late part of the week.

The increase in winds will come ahead of our next storm system that is expected to bring rain to Kansas for part of the day Friday and Saturday. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this system, so be sure to check back for updates over the next few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Wind: N 5-15. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 42

Mon: High: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 76 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 55 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 54 Scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 50 Scattered showers and storms.

