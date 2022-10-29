Nothing spooky about this forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Plenty of treats in this Halloween Weekend forecast. Typical fall weekend with cool temperatures during the morning and mild/warm temperatures through the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine mixed with a few high clouds today. Highs will be near 70. Clouds increasing tonight with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. More clouds on Sunday will keep temperatures in check, however still mild for late October. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Dry and mild/warm weather will continue for Halloween with temperatures near 70 and more sunshine than clouds. Temperatures around sunset will drop into the low 60s as the ghosts and goblins take to the streets.

Dry and warm for the first week of November with highs in the 70s. Winds pick up by Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. Those gusty south winds will bring moisture (humidity) from the Gulf of Mexico northward and by late Friday into Saturday showers and storms will be possible across most of Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 69.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Light winds. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, then clearing towards morning. Light winds. Low: 43.

Mon: High: 71 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 74 Low: 46 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 55 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; evening showers and storms possible. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 46 Cloudy; showers and storms possible. Breezy.

