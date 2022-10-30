Clouds today, sunny and warmer on Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Big swings in the weather this week- plenty of wind, warmth and maybe some decent rain.

Slightly cooler today with the clouds hanging around most of the day. Some sunshine across far western Kansas- especially later today. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds move out tonight with a chilly start to Halloween morning. No worries, sunshine and light winds will allow for a decent warm-up through the afternoon with everyone seeing low 70s by late afternoon. Trick-or-treating Monday night? Clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s is almost perfect for the kids in costumes and the parents joining the evening festivities.

More sunshine and wind towards the middle of the week as a strong storm system moves into the Rockies. South winds will increase Tuesday through Thursday bringing warmth and increased moisture (humidity). By Thursday night into Friday scattered showers will develop across Kansas with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Friday and Saturday have potential to be quite soggy, as a strong upper level disturbance and cold front move across the Plains. There is potential for heavy rain too as this could be a multi-day rain event, hopefully putting a dent in the drought. More details in the coming days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, slightly cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 66

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 46

Tue: High: 76 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 53 Scattered showers and storms.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 47 Scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 44 Morning showers, becoming partly cloudy.

