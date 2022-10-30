K-State crushes Cowboys 48-0 behind QB Will Howard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense enjoyed its most dominant effort against a Big 12 Conference opponent this season, as No. 22 K-State throttled No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0, in a historic display that ended with students flooding the field and carrying the hero quarterback off on their shoulders at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. “

K-State, 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12, captured bowl eligibility for a second straight season and for the third time in four years, hobbling the Cowboys, 6-2 and 3-2, in bareknuckle fashion and shutting out Oklahoma State for the first time since a 10-0 win in 1992. Oklahoma State became the first top-10 team to suffer a 40-plus point shutout loss since No. 11 California beat No. 10 Syracuse 43-0 in 1968. It also marked Oklahoma State’s first shutout loss against a Big 12 opponent since a 27-0 defeat at Oklahoma on November 28, 2009. “This was a lot of fun,” said K-State linebacker

Deuce Vaughn rushed 22 times for 158 yards and one touchdown, and added four catches for 18 yards and a 1-yard touchdown reception with 7 seconds left in the second quarter to lift K-State to a 35-0 halftime lead. In the process, Vaughn passed Ell Roberson at No. 4 and Daniel Thomas at No. 3 in all-time in rushing at K-State. Vaughn has 2,948 yards. He needs 46 more to pass John Hubert for No. 2 on the all-time rushing list. “Every single time we step on the field we do it for each other,” Vaughn said. “Anytime you see Kansas State and that logo, it’s just a whole bunch of guys out there playing for each other, and most of the time you’re going to get successful results because of it.” Meanwhile,

Malik Knowles had the best game of his career with 13 catches for 113 yards. Kade Warner finished with five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns — one a 38-yarder and another on a 41-yard catch-and-run through the teeth of the Cowboys’ defense in the first half.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com