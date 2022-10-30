Man killed after being ejected from car in Gove City crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOVE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash Saturday night near Gove County Road 30 between County Road Y and County Road Z.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. The KHP says 66-year-old Leon Zerr, of Oakley, was driving southbound on County Road 30, and for an unknown reason drove off the road, overturned, and was ejected from his vehicle.

Zerr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

