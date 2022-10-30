Royals name Matt Quatraro 18th full-time manager in franchise history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) - The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that Matt Quatraro (kwuh-TRAH-row) has been named the 18th full-time Manager in franchise history.

Quatraro will be formally introduced to the media this Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. in the Interview Room at Kauffman Stadium.

“We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent,” Royals Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager J.J. Picollo said. “Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry. We are looking forward to working alongside Matt to bring winning baseball to our great fans.”

Quatraro, 48, spent the last five seasons on Kevin Cash’s staff in Tampa Bay, including one season as the Third Base Coach in 2018 and four seasons as the Bench Coach from 2019-22. The Rays reached the postseason in four of his five years on their big league staff, including a World Series appearance in 2020. During his four years as Bench Coach, the Rays 322-224 (.590) record ranked 4th in the Majors behind only the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees.

“J.J. and his staff designed and executed a rigorous process that revealed Matt to be the best leader for our club,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said. “Matt is widely respected throughout baseball with a proven record and tangible contributions in two organizations that built winning cultures through creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome Matt, his wife Chris, and sons George and Leo to the Kansas City community.”

Quatraro previously served as the Assistant Hitting Coach on Terry Francona’s staff in Cleveland from 2014-17, including a World Series appearance in 2016. During his four-year tenure, Cleveland’s offense ranked 1st in the Majors in doubles, 4th in walks and 5th in OPS. Quatraro worked with four Silver Slugger Award winners during his four years as Assistant Hitting Coach in Cleveland, including Michael Brantley (2014), Yan Gomes (2014), Francisco Lindor (2017) and José Ramírez (2017).

He has been a part of staffs that reached the postseason in six of his nine big league seasons in Tampa Bay and Cleveland. In the last seven years, he’s been a part of five teams that have won at least 90 games, including Cleveland’s 102-win team in 2017 and the 100-win Rays in 2021.

“I’m grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity,” Quatraro said. “I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Quatraro’s coaching career began with a 10-year stint in the Rays organization, including stints as the Catching Instructor/Hitting Coach at Class-A Hudson Valley in 2004, a Coach assignment at Hudson Valley in 2005, four seasons as Manager of three different A-level affiliates from 2006-09 and four years as the Minor League Hitting Coordinator from 2010-13.

He played seven seasons in the Rays organization from 1996-02, topping out at Triple-A Durham in his final year. He primarily played catcher but also played both corner infield and corner outfield positions. Quatraro went to minor league camp with the Yankees in 2003, before retiring as a player with a .286 lifetime batting average.

He was selected by the Rays in the 8th round of the franchise’s inaugural draft class in 1996. That same year, Quatraro graduated from Old Dominion University, where he was named Male Athlete of the Year in 1996.

Matt and his wife, Chris, reside in St. Petersburg, Fla., with their sons George (7) and Leo (5).

