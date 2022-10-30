Warmer weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way over the next few days.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

Dry and cool weather is expected statewide for Trick or Treating Monday evening. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s with a light south wind.

The warming trend will continue for the middle of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday. South winds will also be gusty during this time.

The south winds will increase ahead of our next storm system that will bring rain back to Kansas Thursday night with chances lasting through Saturday.

The exact track of this system could still change, which will determine where the heaviest rain falls. Check back for more updates this week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 46

Tue: High: 76 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 54 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 57 Mostly cloudy and windy; scattered storms late overnight.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 55 Cloudy with rain and storms.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 48 Cloudy with rain.

Sun: High: 63 Low: 45 Partly cloudy.

