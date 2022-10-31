$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $1 billion is the fifth-highest in U.S. history.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
Crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine.
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified
A large fire started outside the Evergreen Companies building in Park City.
Crews fighting large fire in Park City
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed after being ejected from car in Gove City crash
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the...
K-State crushes Cowboys 48-0 behind QB Will Howard

Latest News

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow
White students are just over 40% of Harvard’s freshman class, the school said. The class also...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the average American consumes 22 pounds of candy every year.
Most popular Halloween candy to please trick-or-treaters
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks