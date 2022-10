WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died at Sedgwick County Jail, the county confirmed Monday morning.

The county was not able to say whether the person who died was an inmate, guard or visitor.

We will continue to follow this story. Watch for updates as they are provided.

