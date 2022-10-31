All treats, no tricks today

Chilly morning climbs into the 70s this afternoon
Halloween
Halloween(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cool and quiet start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today underneath a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will top-out in the lower 70s, or 5-10 degrees above average.

Trick-or-treat temperatures will fall from the lower 70s at 5 pm into the lower 60s by 8 pm, but skies will stay clear, and winds will remain light.

Windy and warmer conditions take over Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the middle to upper 70s, 10-15 degrees above average, will be accompanied by a south breeze between 15-30 mph and gusts over 40.

A slow-moving storm system will enter the picture on Thursday afternoon/evening and hang around through Saturday. Some of the storms on Thursday may be severe, and some of the rainfall into Saturday may be heavy. While the exact details are a little uncertain, this looks like a significant system for the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: NW/S 5-10. High: 72.

Tonight: Becoming clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 78. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 77. Mostly cloudy, windy; overnight storms.

Fri: Low: 57. High: 66. Cloudy, breezy; rain/storms likely.

Sat: Low: 48. High: 60. Cloudy, breezy; rain/storms likely.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 64. Partly cloudy.

