Crews fighting large fire in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Park City and Wichita Fire departments are working a large fire near N Broadway, and W 53rd that started just after 7 p.m.

The fire is located at the Evergreen recycling Pallett and Livestock building. A spokesperson for Evergreen says that those inside the building were evacuated and are safe. The Park City Police Department says 53rd street is closed down until further notice between Arkansas and N Broadway.

Fire crews are still working on containing the fire.

