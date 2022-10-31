K-State moves up the AP rankings to No. 13

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the field by teammates after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 48-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Oct. 30, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now sitting at the No. 13 spot in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll following its 48-0 shutout win over then No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats were No. 22 last week, and the loss moved the Cowboys to the No. 18 spot.

K-State is now 6-2 on the season, 4-1 in Big 12 play. They’ll host Texas on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Longhorns are unofficially ranked at No. 26 based on the amount of votes they received this week.

