‘Slow down, pay attention,’ Trooper warns after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are dead and four others were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike near Belle Plaine.

The crash happened on Saturday in a construction zone on I-35, just north of the Belle Plaine rest stop. The area has been marked as a construction zone since June and will continue until September of next year. The area is down to one lane of traffic going in each direction.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden reminds drivers to slow down and pay attention, especially in construction zones.

“It is unfortunate. I mean each year, for decades, we’ve had over 400 people being killed in car crashes in Kansas. That’s more than one a day,” said Trooper Crittenden.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., a car driven by 37-year-old Sheena Harroald crossed the center line onto southbound traffic. Harroald and two passengers were killed. Another passenger in Harroald’s car was rushed to the hospital along with two drivers and a passenger in two cars that were hit by Harrold’s car.

“When we put cars within 12 inches of each other, and they’re going the opposite directions, it just takes a fraction of a second or some kind of mechanical failure or anything like that for a vehicle to go over that center line and it can be so tragic,” explained Trooper Crittenden.

Construction zone areas are set up according to national standards. Those at the Kansas Turnpike Authority say it’s important for both drivers and workers in those construction zones to pay attention to signage and their surroundings. any moving violations in a construction zone will double.

“It’s dangerous for the people driving into them but it’s even more dangerous for the pedestrians actually working in those zones. So another reason why we have to be paying attention. We have to reduce our speeds,” said Trooper Crittenden.

If you’re driving on a Kansas highway and in need of assistance, you reach a trooper by dialing *47. If you’re on the Kansas Turnpike, dial *582.

