Warmer winds through midweek

Warm temperatures will be quite common
Warm temperatures will be quite common(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty south winds and very warm temperatures will be common in Kansas through Thursday. Avoid outdoor burning and do your part to keep grass fires at a minimum as dry conditions continue.

Skies will be sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind gusts will be near or just above 30 mph.

The wind will get stronger on Wednesday with gusts between 35 and 40 mph. Highs will remain in the 70s with more clouds arriving throughout the day. There’s still no chance of any rain through midweek.

A strong low pressure system will come into the Plains late this week, bringing good chances for rain to much of the area and some of it could be heavy. Western Kansas will see the chances first, beginning Thursday night, but by Friday, it will be in central and eastern Kansas. Amounts could top 1 inch in several areas, especially in central and eastern Kansas. There will be more rain for the area Friday night and Saturday and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 50s into the weekend, but should warm back up by Sunday with 60s returning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and mild. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 52.

Wed: High: 76 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; windy. Rain/thunder overnight.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 59 Cloudy; rain and storms likely.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 45 Rain likely.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 43 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 75 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; windy.

