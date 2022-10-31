What really happened at the Museum of World Treasures in Nov. 2014?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you travel across the state of Kansas, you may hear a story or two of mysterious, spooky things happening. That was the case eight years ago at the Museum of World Treasures, where workers were a little unnerved by something they found on their security cameras.

Looking for answers, I dug deeper into this ’unexplained happening.’

It’s the evening of Nov. 14, 2014, and a museum employee makes the final rounds before shutting down for the night. They set both the interior and perimeter security alarms and lock the front doors. Those that work here say that employee was the last to exit the building, leaving the museum seemingly empty -- or so they thought.

No one in the building, but a motion sensor tripped. Then suddenly several internal alarms go off, particularly an interior alarm on the third floor. How would anybody get to the third floor? We don’t know. The calls go out to all the staff. A staff member comes running in. They call the police, who respond quickly.

Police arrive and find nothing. That is until they check the security cameras from the third floor collections office.

Swivel chairs spin around once and then go back to where they are; if you look even closer, it looks like stuff on the desk moves and then comes back. I still don’t know what caused it.

Looking for answers, we turn to tech expert Bill Ramsay. Ramsay has spent nearly 30 years in the tech sector specializing in cybersecurity and forensic analysis.

The very first time I watched this, I was like, ‘That’s kind of freaky.’ But, you know, as I really sit and stare at it, there are a lot of questions that come to mind.

You see the chairs turn, but they’re back a very split second later in the exact same position. We took images of before and after and compared them and they were precisely the same.

I’d be interested to know what set off the motion detector. Was there some kind of electrical surge?

Bill says because we don’t have access to the original security camera footage. It’s difficult to nail down exactly what happened that night. But Kristen says Bill’s analysis makes sense.

It makes sense to me. That’s kind of what I’ve always told myself and honestly, if you watch the video over and over it almost looks like a you know, like in cartoons where they there’s not a lot of different frames.

It almost looks like one frame where it’s at the start, and then everything’s different and then it all goes back.

It makes sense, but it also doesn’t make any sense at all.

What happened that night depends on who you ask. Some say something spooky. Others say a mere computer glitch. But one thing’s for certain: those working late night at the museum will now probably be utilizing the buddy system.

