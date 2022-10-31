Where’s Shane? College Hill for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!

There is a plan in place to keep trick-or-treaters safe. The neighborhood is setting up 14 barricades from Douglas up to Third Street and from Bluff over to Crestway avenue. The barricades will be set up on the south side to allow traffic coming off Central. First and Second streets will be closed off.

The barricades will be up from 5 to 9 p.m. The neighborhood has also hired 11 off-duty officers and deputies to help patrol the area and encourage trick-or-treaters to head home at “closing time.”

The College Hill Neighborhood Association released a map showing the roads that will be closed on Halloween to make trick-or-treating safer. (KWCH)

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to the safety of trick-or-treaters.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Here are some tips to keep your kids safe:

Have your kids carry glow sticks or flashlights, and use reflective tape or stickers on their costumes and bags to help drivers see them.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

Make sure your kid’s costume is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Choose face paint over masks when possible as masks can limit a child’s vision.

If you are driving, slow down and be alert.

