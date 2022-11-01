14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The rest of the victims were adults who ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s. Additionally, one person was struck by a car. The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing.

Brown said preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, though that number could change. They appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said there were several large groups at the corner, which is a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. Some were reportedly attending a vigil that appears, at this time, to be unrelated to the shooting.

The victims were taken to several local hospitals and Brown said their conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. There are not yet any reported fatalities.

There is no known motive for the shooting at this time, and Brown said there were no known conflicts at the corner Monday night. Police are waiting for victims to finish being treated so they can interview them.

There is also not yet a description of the car involved or of the offender or offenders, and no one in custody, according to Brown.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.