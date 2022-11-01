Britt Reid could be sentenced Tuesday in crash that critically injured 5 year old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could find out Tuesday afternoon whether he will spend time behind bars for an alcohol-impaired crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries.

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has a sentencing hearing set for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. KCTV5 will be in the courtroom and outside the courthouse with the latest on whatever the judge decides.

The former assistant coach pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to driving while intoxicated while causing serious injury. Five-year-old Ariel Young suffered critical brain injuries in the incident, and a four-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The night of the crash, on Feb. 4, 2021, a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Ram pickup driven by Reid struck both vehicles while traveling more than 80 miles per hour, injuring the two young children in the process.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks, and that he was on Adderall. According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests and Reid showed signs of impairment.

Reid’s defense attorneys, in their sentencing memorandum, describe the former Chiefs coach as a husband, father of three and continuing to have a close relationship with his parents. It goes on to shed light on Reid’s character: his “commitment to family, his willingness to help others, and the sincere remorse he has for his conduct and the resulting tragedy that affected the lives of many, but particularly [Ariel Young].”

Reid’s defense team is petitioning for a probation sentence that would keep him out of jail.

Prosecutors argued that while Reid may not have driven that Feb. 4 night with the intent of injuring someone, he chose to ignore the potential consequences of his actions.

“The five victims of this crime are offended that the defendant, a prior felon, has the audacity to ask for probation after the hell he put them through,” said Tom Porto, the attorney for Ariel Young’s family.

