Early satellite voting begins Tuesday in Sedgwick County
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting at satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins Tuesday.
Any Sedgwick County voter can cast their ballot early at one of the 16 Early Vote Centers mentioned below, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.
- Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226
- Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052
- Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
- Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060
- Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
- Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218
- Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219
- Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206
- Sedgwick Co. Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205
- SEIU Building, 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
- St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204
- Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147
- Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
- Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207
- Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037
Early in-person voting is also available at the Sedgwick County Election Office beginning on October 24, 2022, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on November 7, 2022, at Noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location during these hours.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com