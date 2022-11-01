Early satellite voting begins Tuesday in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting at satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins Tuesday.

Any Sedgwick County voter can cast their ballot early at one of the 16 Early Vote Centers mentioned below, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226

Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060

Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218

Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206

Sedgwick Co. Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205

SEIU Building, 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204

Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037

Early in-person voting is also available at the Sedgwick County Election Office beginning on October 24, 2022, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on November 7, 2022, at Noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location during these hours.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com