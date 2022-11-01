Early satellite voting begins Tuesday in Sedgwick County

Early voting is now. Are you going to head to the polls?
Early voting is now. Are you going to head to the polls?(N/A)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting at satellite locations in Sedgwick County begins Tuesday.

Any Sedgwick County voter can cast their ballot early at one of the 16 Early Vote Centers mentioned below, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 1-4 and from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

  • Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226
  • Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052
  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
  • Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060
  • Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217
  • Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218
  • Park City City Hall, 1941 E 61st St N, Park City, KS 67219
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219
  • Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206
  • Sedgwick Co. Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205
  • SEIU Building, 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
  • St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204
  • Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147
  • Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
  • Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207
  • Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037

Early in-person voting is also available at the Sedgwick County Election Office beginning on October 24, 2022, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It ends on November 7, 2022, at Noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location during these hours.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

diesel fuel shortage
U.S. facing diesel shortage, prices likely to spike
Crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine.
3 killed in construction-zone crash on turnpike near Belle Plaine; victims identified
Fire crews have contained the fire at the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility. The fire is...
Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
Kechi Police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife.
Kechi police lieutenant arrested for using police technology to stalk wife

Latest News

Voter texts
Kansans frustrated by text messages containing incorrect polling place information
Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner
Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
City of Wichita Transit bus
City of Wichita offering free bus rides on Election Day
Campaign 2022
Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment