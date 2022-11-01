Kansas grocery working to ease inflation’s impact on Thanksgiving

If inflation wasn't bad enough, now it could take a bite out of your Thanksgiving pie.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Greg Carlson, the owner of Carlson’s Grocery Store, said he’s been preparing his store early, to make sure he has enough product for his customers once the holiday season arrives.

“We like to buy a lot of bulk things. Bulk stuff on pallets and stuff like that just kind of curb it a little bit. You know just terribly expensive. Everything goes up 20, 30, 40 cents on everything,” Carlson said.

He said he started stocking up months ago for Thanksgiving, by buying in bulk in hopes of maintaining low prices for his customers.

“We’re going to try and be as competitive as we can. It’s a tough market out there, the way it’s gone up, we’ll sell it below cost,” said Carlson.

He said the price of turkey has gone up by 20 cents per pound. A ten-pound turkey now costs nearly $23. According to the USDA, the big birds cost about 73% more now than they did last turkey day. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to a $1.15 last year.

Eula Richmond, one of Carlson’s customers, said if the price gets too high for turkey, she and her family might have to look at other food options to celebrate the holiday.

“If it actually gets too far out of hand, we will go to chicken,” said Richmond. “It’s a bird, so we will go some other route.”

Other customers, like Christina Hett, say they’ll just pay the extra cost for Thanksgiving because it’s just once a year.

“It’s an important gathering where I think we just bite the bullet, you know. I think we’re going to have turkey and we just bite the bullet on how much it costs,” Hett said.

