Investigators to review surveillance video, entry logs in search of Park City fire cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the Evergreen Pallet Recycling facility in Park City. Chief Doug Williams held a briefing on Tuesday to share the status of the fire and a timeline update.

Williams said as of Tuesday, there have been no issues with blowing embers or the fire spreading. He said water has been placed strategically to keep the burn piles wet and Evergreen has used its heavy equipment to cover some of them with dirt. Crews have been placed in the neighborhood northeast of the pallet facility and with businesses to the north and east of the facility to make sure residents feel protected.

When asked why aerial resources were not used to contain the fire, Williams said they would not be much help.

“One of the things to understand with the aircraft is, early going in this event, we were flowing 4,000 gallons per minute of water on this fire. A Black Hawk helicopter carries a bucket with 600 gallons per minute. They would have to dump six to eight times a minute to maintain what we were doing. It’s a great thing out in the wildland and areas that we cannot access, but there’s no way they can maintain any of the fire flow that we were flowing,” said Chief Williams.

Williams said the fire department used over a million gallons of water the first night of the fire (Sunday). He said usage nearly doubled Monday. Crews were able to shut down overnight and have not used as much water as of Tuesday.

Williams said the recycling facility was closed last weekend when the fire broke out. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance videos and going through call logs and entry logs to see what may have been disposed of prior to the fire. No cause has been determined at this time.

Park City Mayor John Lehnherr said the city will cover the cost of the water used to fight the fire. He estimates the cost to be tens of thousands of dollars which, he said, will come from the city’s contingency budget.

Williams said crews will remain on the scene as the wind is expected to pick up Wednesday and Thursday. But he hopes higher humidity will also help put the fire out.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com