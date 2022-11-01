Much needed rain still headed this way soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds are on the way for much of the state on Wednesday as a strong low pressure system begins to kick out of the west. Initially, we will have strong winds, high fire danger, very warm temperatures, but it could all end with a good chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s for midweek and wind gusts will likely be 35-40 mph for much of the state. Clouds will be coming and going, but everyone remains dry.

Most of Thursday looks windy and warm with highs in the 70s. However, an approaching cold front coming in Thursday night will bring increasing storm chances and some areas of heavy rainfall. Although some strong storms may develop in western Kansas, severe weather is not likely on a wide scale.

Heaviest rain will focus over the eastern half of the state, with some 1-2 inch amounts look possible before all is said and done early Saturday.

It will be chilly Friday and Saturday, but once the sunshine returns Saturday afternoon, much of the state will be back up into the 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 57.

Thu: High: 75 Turning mostly cloudy; windy. Storms overnight.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 58 AM storms, then cloudy with afternoon rain.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 39 A few AM showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

