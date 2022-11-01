Not feeling like November today

Gusty winds and warm temps
severe weather outlook
severe weather outlook(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the wind is back, but so are warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 70s today, Wednesday, and Thursday place us 10-15 degrees above average for early November.

Sustained winds from the south between 15-30 mph with gusts 40-50, especially Wednesday and Thursday will lead to fire weather concerns, mostly across western Kansas where humidity will be lower.

A slow-moving storm system will enter the picture on Thursday afternoon/evening and hang around through Saturday. Some of the storms on Thursday evening/night may be severe, and some of the rainfall into Saturday may be heavy. While the exact details are a little uncertain, this looks like a significant system for the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 76.

Thu: Low: 57. High: 77. Partly cloudy, windy; overnight storms.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 66. Cloudy, breezy; rain/storms likely.

Sat: Low: 42. High: 58. Showers early, otherwise cloudy, and breezy.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 68. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 75. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

