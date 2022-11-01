Vital food program for Wichita seniors set to close after over 40 years of service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Next month, an important program that provides groceries and safety checks to homebound seniors may be forced to close.

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023.

The program grocery shops and delivers for homebound seniors age 60 and older, but is set to end on Thursday, December 29, 2022, unless the agency raises the necessary funding.

“Roving Pantry has been a program of Senior Services for well over 40 years now. Probably closer to 50,″ says Laurel Alkire, Executive Director “The program takes orders over the phone, inputs orders into the Dillons’ website, then picks up the groceries and delivers them to homebound seniors age 60 and older.”

Alkire said stagnant public funding coupled with the inability to raise enough private funds to offset costs is the reason for the Roving Pantry Program closing.

“We’ve operated on an extremely lean budget for some time now. There simply isn’t enough money to sustain program operations for things like delivery van maintenance as well as being able to offer employees a competitive wage,” Alkire said.

Senior Services doesn’t just deliver grocers, the program brings them to the clients’ homes and puts them away.

“This is a huge help for seniors battling vision impairments or arthritis which makes lifting even small items a challenge. If a client receives Meals on Wheels along with Roving Pantry then we are able to meet 100% of their daily nutritional needs and keep them living safely in their own homes,” said Alkire.

